Arakhamia told about new HIMARS supply scheme offered by Ukraine: "It’s not easy bureaucratic procedure, but we have already drafted it. VIDEO

Ukraine wants to get HIMARS MLRS, which were already in use by the American army.

This was stated by the head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, in a comment to "Voice of America", reports Censor.NЕТ.

We want to take the HIMARS that we already have in the United States that have been in use. We want to take them, and let the new ones go to the U.S. Army. In order to do this, we want to do what we call a swap. It's such a complicated bureaucratic procedure, but we've already drafted it and we want it to be accepted and we'll take them," Arakhami'a said.

Read more: US plans to announce new package of military aid to Ukraine next week, - Sullivan

In addition, according to him, Ukraine also needs the large Gray Eagle and MQ Reaper drones that Ukraine needs.