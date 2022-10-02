ENG
Lyman bids farewell to the tricolors of the occupiers. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

After the defenders of Ukraine entered Lyman, Donetsk region, they freed the city from the Russian tricolor and "flags" of the so-called "DPR".

The corresponding video was published on Telegram by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, Censor.NET informs.

The video shows how a Ukrainian soldier throws the occupiers' waste from a metal structure.

"A short farewell to the tricolors in Lyman," the journalist wrote.

