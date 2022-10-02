Annexation and "referendums", burial in russia continues! | Pigs of week on Censor.NET. VIDEO

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time to joke and make fun in the "PIGS OF THE WEEK show" on Censor.NET!

Bohdan Butkevych and Nataliya Sokolenko have collected for you the most absurd news from the other side of the Styx and are ready to discuss them deliciously. So move your monitors away, because it will be very fun on Censor.NЕТ.