Liquidation of group of occupants driving a stolen car. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a group of occupiers driving a stolen car.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters filmed the successful attack with the help of a drone. The video shows a white VAZ exploding, and then Ukrainian soldiers hit the invaders who ran to the destroyed car. The authors of the publication report that one of the liquidated is a Russian officer, a company commander.

