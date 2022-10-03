ENG
Russian Army (6200) war (20322) liquidation (1142)

Liquidation of group of occupants driving a stolen car. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a group of occupiers driving a stolen car.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters filmed the successful attack with the help of a drone. The video shows a white VAZ exploding, and then Ukrainian soldiers hit the invaders who ran to the destroyed car. The authors of the publication report that one of the liquidated is a Russian officer, a company commander.

