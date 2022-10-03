Ukrainian soldiers received TOS-1A "Solntsepek" flamethrower system under "Russian Lend-Lease" program. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters captured the enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system in working condition.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters posted a video with their trophy on social networks.

"And this is already a really chic "present from Rashists". A functional, fully working, and charged TOS "Solntsepek". Maybe only the tanks are dry, but isn't that a problem for our Cossacks. Let's fill it with tears of Rashists and go ahead!" - write the authors of the publication.

