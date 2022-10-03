SSU special forces destroyed Russian Ka-52 helicopter in direction of Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Special forces of the CSO "A" of the SSU destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the SSU.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The tactical group of our specialists was in advanced positions, controlling the area of possible passage of enemy aircraft. And after three helicopters appeared in the impact zone, one of the Russian Ka-52s made a "hard landing" as a result of a MANPADS shot. We continue to work until complete Victory! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the message.

