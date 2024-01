In Russian Krasnoyarsk, unknown persons set fire to the military commissariat of the Soviet and Central districts of the city.

As reported by Censor.NET, the moment of arson and ignition of the administration building was caught by surveillance cameras. The police are looking for Paliev.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Each application of student to go abroad must be considered separately. MES can provide letters to State Border Service, - Shkarlet