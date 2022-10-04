"They took off our armor, put us in landing and took cover with us," - paramedic Muzhniuk about physical and psychological torture in captivity. VIDEO

Ivan Muzhniuk spent eight years of the war with Russia on the front lines as a volunteer medic, often teaching paramedicine to military personnel, police officers, journalists, and civilians.

"We were not supposed to be there, we could have refused, we are civilians. But the task was - the task had to be carried out," the paramedic recalls.

What he experienced during the month of captivity, physical and psychological torture, and why Ivan Muzhniuk decided to return to the front after the exchange, but already as part of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - see all this in an interview for "Butusov+".

