In de-occupied village in Kharkiv region, another torture chamber of Rashists was found. VIDEO

In the village of Veliky Burluk, in the Kharkiv region, the occupiers set up a torture chamber in the police building.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The village of Velikiy Burluk. Another police station in Kharkiv Oblast, which the occupiers turned into their fortified base and a torture chamber for local residents. From the outside - trenches for defense, from the inside - everything is crushed, garbage and dirt everywhere. The Russians were based here, illegally detaining and abusing local residents," the message reads.

Now investigators and criminalists of the National Police are conducting the necessary investigative actions in the de-occupied territory of the village. Police officers are seizing trace information and evidence of the presence and war crimes of the occupying forces.