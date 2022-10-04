ENG
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated villages of Bohuslavka and Borivska Andriivka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The villages of Borivska Andriivka and Bohuslavka of Borivska United Territorial Community of Izium District of Kharkiv Region were liberated from Russian occupation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Boriv settlement council.

"10/04/2022 - Bohuslavka met the liberators!" - said in the message.

Later, a video of the raising of the State Flag over the village administrative building with the caption "Village of Borivska Andriivka - Ukraine!" was released.

Both villages are located north of the village of Borova, which was liberated on Monday, October 3.

