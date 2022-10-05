Russians held two women captive for a week and then deported them from occupied territories for opposing pseudo-referendums. VIDEO

Russian occupants held in captivity for a week and then deported two Ukrainian citizens Yulia Brailko and Margarita Subotina from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories because they resisted holding of pseudo-referendums. Women filmed members of "election commission", who walked around yards, and posted these photos in local public. Now these women are in Zaporizhzhia. They were settled in a dormitory. A journalist asks for help to them.

"Friends, two desperate and incredibly brave women need help. Yulia Brailko and Margarita Subotina during the occupation (!!!) resisted the "referendums".

These videos were posted by the occupiers themselves. Here they read out their "sentence" to the two women. They introduced a new type of abuse there - "deportation" (which, by the way, is a separate war crime under the Geneva Conventions). The women themselves refuse to talk to journalists, so I am paraphrasing from the words of other people.

During the so-called "referendums", women took pictures of members of the "election commission" walking around the yards and posted these photos in local public places. In small towns and villages, it is not difficult, having a photo, to understand where exactly it was taken. That's how they were found. We came to their homes with searches. In one of them we found a laptop with undeleted files with footage of the movement of Russian equipment. In the other - as if nothing was found at all. Both were taken away. They were kept in the "police" for almost a week. I know that when they took one of them, they hit her on the head with a rifle butt. I do not know what happened during that week in those torture chambers.

But last week, they were taken in bags on their heads to Vasylivka (this is the only such crossing point through which you can leave the occupied territories of the South), where this show you see in the video was filmed. The women were read the so-called verdict. They were accused of "discrediting" the occupiers and "destabilizing the socio-political situation". The punishment is deportation.

The women were preparing to be shot because they saw a trench behind them. They asked. They were told that they could leave. And if they see their backs in 20 minutes, they will shoot them in the back.

The women went where they were shown. To the "gray zone". Then they were stopped by the locals. They informed that the two were actually going to the minefields. People took them away and drove to Zaporizhzhia.

Now these brave women are already in Zaporizhzhia, they are settled in a dormitory. But. They have no money, no cards, no phones, no clothes, no shoes, no home, absolutely nothing. As you understand, now money is needed for everything. So.

Here is my Privatbank card: 5457082228387523

And I have already found a way to transfer money to them.

Let's thank them for their struggle in the occupation," Romaliyska called.