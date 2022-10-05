ENG
Armed Forces overcome not only enemy but also stereotypes about women in military, - Zaluzhnyi showed a video. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi states that modern Armed Forces overcome not only enemy, but also stereotypes about women’s role in army.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted by him in Facebookі.

"A woman on a ship to trouble is a prejudice. Modern Armed Forces overcome not only the enemy, but also stereotypes. We are changing society, because its best representatives are in our ranks today. Together to Victory!" - Zaluzhnyi commented on the video.

He published a video interview with a young girl who proved by her own example that one should not pay attention to prejudices.

