8 settlements liberated from occupants and stabilized in Kherson region, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of day 223 of Russia full scale invasion.

Yhe correspondent video was posted by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we have good news from the frontline.

First of all, the Ukrainian army is moving quite fast and powerful in the South of our country within the current defensive operation. Dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian pseudo-referendum this week alone. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions together.

In particular, according to the military reports from Kherson region: Lyubymivka, Kreschenivka, Zolota Balka, Bilyaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka and Mala Oleksandrivka and Davydiv Brid have been liberated from the occupants and stabilized. And this is not a complete list...

Our warriors do not stop. And it is only a matter of time before we expel the occupier from all our land," Zelensky said.

