People of Bohuniv installed Ukrainian flag above village council of village of Novovoskresenske in Kherson region. VIDEO

The first separate special brigade named after Ivan Bohun raised the Ukrainian flag over the village council of the village of Novovoskresenske in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET reports, during the occupation, the Russian invaders turned the village administration building into an ammunition warehouse.

