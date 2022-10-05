ENG
Fighters of "Karpatska Sich" battalion raised Ukrainian flags over Yampil and Terny in Donetsk region in honor of their fallen comrades. VIDEO

Fighters of the 49th separate rifle battalion "Karpatska Sich" raised Ukrainian flags over Yampil and Terny in the Donetsk region in honor of their fallen comrades.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters of the battalion published video recordings made during the raising of the flag in liberated settlements.

