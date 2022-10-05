Six Russian occupiers came under fire from soldiers of AFU. One managed to escape. VIDEO
Fighters of the 108th separate mountain assault battalion published a video recording a strike on a group of invaders.
As Censor.NET reports, the video shows the movement of an enemy group of six invaders. Four of them are carrying their wounded on a stretcher. After the attack of the Ukrainian fighters, one of the enemies quickly flees from the place of the explosion.
