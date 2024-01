Two T-80BVM tanks, BMP-3 and two fuel trucks destroyed Ukrainian soldiers in battle near Pavlivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Fighters of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhets destroyed five enemy military vehicles near Pavlivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters published the video of the fight on social networks. According to preliminary data, two T-80BVM tanks, BMP-3 and two fuel trucks were destroyed.

