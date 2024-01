When leaving the Lyman, the Russian invaders tried to take more of the loot with them.

The video was released by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Russian equipment with looted goods was destroyed. The occupiers tried to get out of Liman and take most of everything with them," the report says.

