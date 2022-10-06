Explosions are heard in the occupied Melitopol. VIDEO

Explosions are heard in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. Thick smoke rises in the northern part of the city.

This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Today, it is restless again in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Heavy explosions are heard in the morning in the temporarily occupied Melitopol and the surrounding area. Currently, thick smoke is rising in the northern part of the city." - the message says.

The details are currently being clarified.

Read more: Russian Federation tried to order 200,000 bulletproof vests and 500,000 sets of winter clothing through third countries, - Reznikov