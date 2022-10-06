Two Ukrainian tanks T-64BM2 "Bulat" shoot at invaders in Kherson region. VIDEO
A fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian tanks T-64BM2 "Bulat" in the Kherson region has been published on the network.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers affixed license plates of the American state of Alaska to one of the armored vehicles.
The T-64BM2 is a Ukrainian main battle tank, which is an upgrade of the old T-64BM2 tanks (object 447АМ2) by replacing the engine and new electronics. As of the beginning of February 2022, 10 T-64BM2 tanks were put into service with the Armed Forces, and the Kharkiv Armored Plant kept 2 more for testing).
