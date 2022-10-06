Over half a thousand square kilometers of territory and dozens of settlements have been liberated in Kherson region since October 1, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of a 225th day of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Since October 1, over half a thousand square kilometers of territory and dozens of settlements have been liberated and stabilized from the Russian pseudo-referendum in Kherson region alone. There are also successes in the eastern direction. The day will definitely come when we will report on the successes in Zaporizhzhia region - in those areas that are still controlled by the occupiers. The day will come when we will talk about the liberation of Crimea.

This prospect is obvious. It is also obvious that we still have to go this way. There is still much to endure, much to do. Both Ukrainians and our partners - all those who value freedom and international law - have to do," Zelensky said.

