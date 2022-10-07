2 619 2
Two more enemy UAVs destroyed in southern direction, - Ukrainian Air Forces. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed two more enemy UAVs in southern direction.
It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to the AFU's Air Defense Command.
"Servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the "Center" Air Command, who are performing combat missions under the operational subordination of the "South" and "East" air formations in the south, at about 18:00 and 21:00, according to confirmed reports, destroyed two enemy UAVs, their type is currently being clarified," - the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...