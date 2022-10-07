ENG
Russian Army war elimination 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade drones

Fighters of 108th separate mountain assault battalion destroyed group of enemy infantrymen. VIDEO

Video

Fighters of the 108th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th SMAB successfully attacked a group of Russian infantrymen with the help of a drone.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the attack on social networks. The recording shows 10 occupiers, some of whom are carrying their wounded on a stretcher. After successfully dropping the ammunition, only one of them began to run away, while the others remained lying on the ground.

Watch more: Two occupiers sleeping in trench were eliminated by Ukrainian soldiers with help of drone. VIDEO

