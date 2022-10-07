Ukraine can produce kamikaze drones better than Iranian ones, everything is there for this, only state program is missing, - Butusov. VIDEO

Due to the low cost of Iranian kamikaze drones, the Russian Federation can spend a large amount of such means. They are many times cheaper than cruise and ballistic missiles

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, stated this in his video.

According to the journalist, Russia's use of Iranian drones is less of a threat than Russian missiles.

"This is already a demonstration of the fact that Russia does not have enough long-range weapons and they use such Shahed-136. It is a very easy-to-manufacture drone, its main advantage is the price. There is an engine, in our country, it is called a "flying moped". It can be heard for 10 km. Even when they lay the route, they try to walk along the tracks so as not to hear this engine. The Russians understand his vulnerability. But they are cheap. They can be sent along different routes, on these routes the Shaheds can create a sufficient load on air defense equipment, find vulnerable areas where our air defense systems are not deployed, where our radars do not see them and find vulnerabilities," Butusov explained.

Watch more: Column of occupiers who tried to escape from Lyman with loot was destroyed. VIDEO

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, due to the low cost of these drones, the Russian Federation can spend a large amount of such means. They are many times cheaper than Russian cruise and ballistic missiles.

"The Russians have found a cheap way to disperse our air defense assets, to strike in the rear. All this is done with primitive means that are available to us. This "Shahed-136" is made from scrap materials that are produced on the commercial market. All these chips, boards, engines, all this can be ordered and delivered to Kyiv. It is not even subject to any restrictions as military equipment. The combat part can be done here, it does not require high technologies. The main lesson for us is that we cannot develop what even Iran, a country under sanctions, put in Syria a long time ago," said Butusov.

All this, the journalist added, requires state programs and state funding, orders.

"We have designers, we have even better technologies. We can get even better engines, better microcircuits, boards, and processors, better create a navigation system. For this, you just need a state program, which does not exist at the moment. Unfortunately, we cannot yet achieve this purposefulness in terms of drone production," Butusov added.

Read more: Occupiers may have hundreds of Iranian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones - Air Force