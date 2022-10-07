ENG
Prime Minister of Finland Marin on how to end war: Russia should leave territory of Ukraine. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, explained how the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine can be ended.

The video was released by the Brussels correspondent of the Finnish broadcasting company YLE, Richard Husu, Censor.NET informs.

The Prime Minister was asked what the "way out of the conflict" could be.

"The exit from the conflict? The exit from the conflict is when Russia leaves the territory of Ukraine. This is the exit from the conflict. Thank you," she said.

