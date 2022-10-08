From Black Sea to Carpathians: ATO veteran Oleksandr Shvetsov on a prosthesis set out on foot to raise funds for military. VIDEO

Veteran of anti-terrorist operation in East of Ukraine Oleksandr Shvetsov, who has one prosthetic leg, decided to walk from Odesa to Yaremcha in Transcarpathia to raise funds to help Ukrainian Armed Forces. He wants to buy two pickup trucks and a minibus for his colleagues.

Oleksandr Shvetsov keeps a diary of his trip on his Facebook page, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Day: 4

Friends, the fourth day has passed since I started walking from the Black Sea to the Carpathians.

I want to overcome this path together with you, raising funds for my brothers-in-arms to purchase two pickup trucks and a minibus, which they really need now.

The essence of your help is that one hryvnia donated for these needs = 1 step for me.

There are 800,000 meters between Odesa and Yaremche, the more steps you donate, the shorter this distance will be for me, and the sooner the guys will get the cars they need now

Currently, we already have 203500 hryvnias and 377 dollars in the treasury, as well as 1600 hryvnias donated by ordinary Ukrainians, which means that my distance has decreased by 216 kilometers thanks to you)

In three days, I have walked 35 kilometers, so the rest is 549 km

Meanwhile, I ask everyone for support. Details for transfers:

5168 7520 0394 0627

(PrivatBank),

Pay Pal:

[email protected]

Everything will be Ukraine," said Shvetsov.

Oleksandr Shvetsov is an ATO veteran from Zhytomyr region. In 2014, he was wounded, after which he was fitted with a prosthetic leg.