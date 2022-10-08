ENG
Crimean Bridge. Moment of truck explosion. VIDEO

Another video of the detonation of a truck on the Crimean Bridge was published on social networks.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire..

Read more: We will comment on role of SSU in "bavovna" after our final victory - spokesman of SSU, Dekhtiarenko

