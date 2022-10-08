Residents of occupied Sevastopol buy goods en masse. VIDEO

In occupied Sevastopol, restrictions were imposed on the sale of food and fuel after the Kerch bridge was blown up.

Social networks are filled with videos where people form long queues in supermarkets, Censor.NET informs.

The occupying authorities reassured people that food and fuel stocks in the city are sufficient, and the decision to limit the sale of grocery goods, and the sale of gasoline in spare canisters is also prohibited in order to prevent artificial excitement, Crimea Realia reports.

He said that the prosecutor's office will monitor attempts at speculation and the level of prices.

The restrictions were lifted within a few hours.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.