The Ukrainian people have always wanted one thing for themselves - freedom.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted this in his greeting to the defenders of Ukraine.

"On October 14, we celebrate the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. This is the Day of those who fight. This is the Day of what we are fighting for. This is the Day of what victory we will achieve. On October 14, we give thanks. We thank everyone who fought for Ukraine in the past. And to all those who fight for it now.To all those who won then.And to all those who will surely win now. It will win in such a way that it crowns the struggle of many generations of our people with success. The people who always wanted one thing the most - freedom. For yourself. And for their children. Happy Defender of Ukraine Day! Happy Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos! Happy Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks! Glory to all our heroes! Glory to all who fight, work and help! Glory to Ukraine!" - said the head of state.

"The place where I am now pointing to the origins of our Ukrainian path. These are the slopes of Vytachev. Here was one of the most ancient outposts of Russia-Ukraine. Back in the times of Olga, Svyatoslav, and Volodymyr the Great. Here, Svyatopolk, Monomakh, Andrii, and Oleh. Andrii the First-Called erected the first cross here. Cossack seagulls used to walk on these waters. These shores have seen various invaders and heroes. Here, on the slopes, Taras Shevchenko looked at the Dnipro and the cliffs. This place is a witness of more than a millennium of our history and its important lesson," Zelensky said.

He reminds that they tried to seize and enslave the Ukrainian land. They tried to conquer and destroy the Ukrainian people. And a thousand years ago, and in the 20th century. But Ukrainians come here. Here they reflect on our history. Ukrainian is spoken here. There is a chapel here, built according to Shevchenko's sketch.

"There were different periods, different threats. But Ukraine persevered. One reason is our defenders. These are our people who are fighting for their right to life. In Kyiv Rus. In Sich. During the national liberation struggles. Against the Nazi occupation.And against the Rashists.

This current enemy unites in its evil, it seems, all the enemies of our statehood that were. And by defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies who encroached on Ukraine, to those who lived, who live, and who will live on our land. This will be a victory for all our people. This will be a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our Ground Forces, infantry, tankers, missile forces, and artillery. This will be a victory for our Air Force, our anti-aircraft fighters, our drone operators. This will be a victory for our Navy, our marines. Our Airborne Assault Troops. Our intelligence. Special operations forces. Security services of Ukraine. This will be a victory for the border guards, the National Guard, the National Police, the Teroborona, and the signalmen. This will be a victory for everyone who will not leave a trace on Ukrainian soil of that army that flaunted itself as if it were the friend on the planet," Zelensky continues.

"This will be a victory for those of our heroes who are now in Russian captivity. Those for whom it is most difficult. It is most difficult to remain Ukrainian and preserve Ukrainian when they are among the murderers. But we remember. We remember and do everything to return everyone, every one of our heroes. We will not leave anyone in captivity. The world sees that Ukrainians do not lose their humanity under any circumstances. The enemy can strike at our cities, but never at our dignity.

Racists burned down the Skovoroda museum, dozens of churches, hundreds of schools, and kindergartens... But they can't do anything against our philosophy. Against what Ukrainians hear, see, and know from an early age. Russian rockets are still capable of driving Ukrainians into bomb shelters, but none of our people tremble there. Ukrainians sing in shelters. We defend our freedom. Our soul. Our land. Our Kyiv. Our Zaporizhzhia. Our Odesa. Our Dnipro and Mykolaiv. Our Kryvyi Rih. Our Nikopol. Our Khmelnytsky. Our Lviv. Our Vinnytsia. What we have preserved and will always protect. Our the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. What we did not give and will always protect. Our Kherson, our Donetsk, and Luhansk, our Crimea. We. We all. Great people of a great country. All those who fight and work for Ukraine to live. Diplomats, who formed the most powerful global coalition to help Ukraine in history. Volunteers who cover any needs - on the ground, in the air, and even in space. Journalists who spread the truth about Ukraine and about this war, who support our spirit, our confidence, our awareness. Transporters who change supply chains and provide Ukraine with everything it needs. Energy workers who defeat the darkness around the clock. Builders who restore what was destroyed by the enemy. Our heroic doctors, our rescuers, sappers, teachers, civil servants, local self-government, farmers, industrialists," the head of state's greeting reads.

"A nation that defeats terror. Millions of people who, each in their place, are approaching the decisive day - the day of victory. The day of victory in the war for our freedom. In the war for independence for all our people in all corners of Ukraine. In the war for the right to life and for the people, and for the state, whose name is Ukraine.

In the war for our values. In the war for our memory and tradition, the tradition of will. In this war, everything depends on you. From what you do. From the one, you help. From what you get. And from the one who came to help us. The world is with us. More than ever in our history. In particular, this makes us stronger than ever in our history.

But just as at any time in our history, the future depends on specific people. From those who are currently in the trenches and on combat posts. Sons, brothers, and fathers. Daughters, sisters, and mothers. Ukrainian men and women, to whom I now want to say the main words. You are the most precious thing we have. Each and everyone," it continues.

"Against you are ruscists tanks, "convicts" and mercenaries. Marauders, rapists, and those who have gone crazy with propaganda. Thousands of people whose lives are worth nothing to their state. They are thrown into attacks, and behind them are "barricades". they are not counted and not even taken away when they die. They do not know what they should live for, and so they lose the life God has given them. Behind you, Ukrainian Warrior, are millions of people who know exactly what they live for. With you, Warrior, in the trench - our entire state, everything that we have and is so dear to us. The future of children is with you. The gold of our athletes' victories. Our poetry, art, and science. With you - Sofia and the Potocki Palace. Our Khortytsia and our Lavra. Next to you is our Heavenly Hundred. And our respect, our faith, and our love. Because our state is the mother of all defenders," he addresses the defenders of Ukraine.

"I know it's hard for you. I know how hard this enemy is on you. I know what they're doing. But I know you're strong and we'll do everything to make you even stronger. I know you are confident, and we will do everything to increase your confidence even more. I know that you are bringing victory as close as you can, and we will do everything to speed it up," the head of state sums up.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that October 14 has special significance for every Ukrainian.

"A long time ago, our ancestors celebrated the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God on this day. The holiday was one of the most important for the Zaporizhzhia's Cossacks. Cossack traditions were adopted by a new generation of Ukrainians who fought for their identity, for the independence and freedom of the Ukrainian state against the Nazis and communists. The rebels of the last century and the fighters of today have the same enemy - Russia and its sick imperialism. The enemy, who still convulsively remembers the courage and heroism of the Ukrainian liberation movement, will also remember for a long time the indomitability and strength of the Ukrainian defenders, who have preserved the best features and fighting traditions of their ancestors even today," the head of government said.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk addressed the defenders of Ukraine: "You are a measure of heroism, courage, courage, and morality, a center for uniting Ukraine and all civilized countries in the struggle for a peaceful, safe, and just future for the whole world. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroic Defenders!"

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, calls on the enemies to remember firmly and forever: "How many steps you will take, enemy, in Ukraine, So much of your family will lie in the grave."

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called October 14 a day of honor and gratitude to all military personnel who have protected Ukraine for centuries, and especially to those who are defending us all now from barbaric Russian aggression.

October 14 is a holiday for all who love Ukraine, noted the leader of the "EU" and the fifth president Petro Poroshenko: "We, Ukrainians, did not wage wars of aggression.

From time immemorial, we have not played the role of aggressor and we have never dug into someone else's business. But we will not give away ours. And we, thank God, already have something to meet uninvited guests. Whoever comes to us with a sword will die by the sword... And by the shield that our Armed Forces have become for us."

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Motherland" party, reminded that October 14 is the day of those people who defended Ukraine and fought for our will - both in the past and now.

"The day of those people who wrote our history on the battlefield. Those who, at the cost of their lives and self-sacrifice, created national honor, dignity, and glory. The very "Holy Virgin Protection" in its essence is a shield, omophor, protection. So may the Holy Virgin Protection protect our glorious army, protects our soldiers and Ukraine," she added.