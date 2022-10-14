Artillery attack by Ukrainian soldiers on group of invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters with the help of artillery attacked a group of occupiers moving along the road in the occupied settlement.

According to Censor.NET, eight occupiers can be counted on the recording published on social networks. After the first explosion, the survivors began to flee into the thicket. The gunners hit there too. It is difficult to determine the number of destroyed occupiers from the video. During the second explosion - at the 28th second of the recording, the explosive wave carries to a great height something similar to the body of the liquidated occupant.

