Rocket attack on residential building in Zaporizhzhia on October 9: bodies of 15 people have already been found, six are considered missing. VIDEO&PHOTOS
In Zaporizhzhia, the bodies of 15 people have already been found under the rubble of a multi-story building that was hit by a Russian rocket on October 9, six are considered missing.
This was reported by the press service of the Regional State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"As a result of rocket terror on a civilian object in the city, 15 people died, 11 people were rescued, and six more are currently considered missing," the message reads.
It is noted that emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the destruction of the entrance section of the nine-story residential building. About 200 tons of remains of construction structures have already been dismantled.
8 units of equipment and 24 rescuers are working on site from MD SES; from communal services, 4 units of equipment, 4 employees; from the "Metinvest" group, 2 units of equipment and 2 specialists, as well as 55 employees of the Romny Interregional Rapid Response Center with the involvement of 8 units of special equipment.
