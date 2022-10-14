Russian rockets hit Belgorod again: TPS is on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Moscow regime continues to destroy Belgorod

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Russians launch missiles at Kharkiv, they hit Belgorod. Local media reported that after a series of explosions in a number of districts of the Russian city of Belgorod, the lights went out and the traffic lights were turned off. Allegedly, the TPS is on fire.

According to the latest information, a 110 kW substation caught fire in Belgorod. Part of the city without light. Estimated time to switch the backup source is up to 4 hours.