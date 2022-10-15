ENG
Occupiers are throwing C-60 anti-aircraft guns developed in 1940s to front. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian troops began transferring to the front anti-aircraft guns S-60, developed in the 40s of the last century.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Another batch of prehistoric crap that the Ruscists are dragging to the front. These are C-60 anti-aircraft guns, which were developed in the 1940s," the message reads.

