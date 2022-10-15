In Mariupol, convoy of Russian vehicles was spotted heading from Novoazovsk to Rozhivka. VIDEO

On October 14, in Mariupol, a column of Russian vehicles was spotted heading to Rozhivka, on the outskirts of which enemy forces are gathering.

This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The column of equipment for yesterday. They didn't put it out until they were fully tracked. The equipment came from the direction of Novoazovsk and through the city - to Rozivka. According to our information from the spot, they are currently gathering forces in Rozivka and the surrounding villages. There is a large crowd in Solodkovodne, they have settled there at the school and are trying to put the equipment closer to the houses. Mostly Kadyrivians, but there were many mobs," Andriushchenko said.

