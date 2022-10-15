ENG
First echelons of Russian army arrived in Belarus allegedly as part of deployment of joint group. VIDEO

On Saturday, October 15, the first echelons with Russian invaders arrived in Belarus. Their redeployment from the Russian Federation to Belarus is allegedly connected with the joint deployment of the troops of these countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

"The first echelons with Russian servicemen, who are part of the regional grouping of troops (forces), have arrived in Belarus," the message reads.

