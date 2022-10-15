37 436 40
AFU destroyed enemy equipment in Kherson region with high-precision 155-mm Excalibur projectile. VIDEO
In the Kherson direction, our defenders destroyed the occupier’s equipment with a 155-mm Excalibur projectile.
The video was published on the Facebook page of the "Return Alive" charitable foundation.
As the fund said, the aerial scouts found the equipment of the occupiers with the help of the "Leleka-100" drone, and then the gunners destroyed it with one powerful blow.
