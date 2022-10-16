ENG
"This is not World War I footage": Ministry of Defense showed video from AFU positions near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ministry of Defense showed a video from positions of Ukrainian military near Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

It was reported by Ukrainian Defense Ministry in Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"No, this is not footage from Sam Mendes' new film about the battle of Verdun or the Somme. We are talking about the trenches near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, which the Ukrainian infantry has been holding for several months under heavy fire from the occupiers," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, - General Staff

