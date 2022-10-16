Settlement in Ukraine is possible in week, everything depends on USA and Great Britain, - Lukashenko. VIDEO

It would be possible to agree on ending the war in Ukraine within a week, but the USA and Great Britain forbade Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate. It would be possible to agree on ending the war in Ukraine within a week, but the USA and Great Britain forbade Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate.

This was stated by the "president" who seized power in Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, in an interview with the NBC television company, Censor.NET reports with reference to BelTA.

The journalist asked how it is possible to vote against the resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, when so many facts about the atrocities of the Russian army are being made public. "You know, there is an information war going on, Ukrainians are talking about mass burials, crimes on the Russian side, and the Russian side similarly exposes mass crimes on the Ukrainian side. It is a usual informational attack on each other. In this situation, we need to understand the roots. There is a war, in the course of this all kinds of war are possible, in particular what you said. That's why we should not talk about how bad it is. We know that it's bad. War is always bad. And we need to stop the war and look for ways out of the current situation," the Belarusian convinces dictator.

He believes that the world is busy with the problem of who is to blame for nothing, because it can be figured out later. According to Lukashenko, Zelensky was forbidden to conduct negotiations,

"Everything depends on the USA and Great Britain. If you understand and agree that tomorrow we need to sit down at the table and come to an agreement, believe me, we will come to an agreement within a week," Lukashenko said.

