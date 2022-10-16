Russian military from Zaporizhzhia region returned to place of permanent deployment in Crimea, - Chubarov. VIDEO

Russian military personnel stationed in the occupied Crimea returned from Zaporizhzhia to their permanent location.

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian thugs stationed in the temporarily occupied Crimea have returned to their permanent location," wrote Chubarov.

According to him, behind the ostentatious joy of those who meet, the grief of those families whose loved ones "became fertilizer" in the steppes of Zaporizhzhia region is hidden.

He predicts that the same "future" awaits those who returned.

