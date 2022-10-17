ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4902 visitors online
News Video War in Ukraine War
13 525 77
war (19689) Kyiv (1581) Gerashchenko_Anton (164) drones (1132)

Target of drones is critical infrastructure facility near train station in Kyiv. It hit nearby, object is functioning, - Gerashchenko. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, notes that the attack in Kyiv was carried out near the station.

He stated this on the air of the "Kyiv" TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the target of the drones was one of the critical infrastructure facilities near the station. The hit was "next to this object", but it still functions.

The building next to which the flight had arrived was damaged. According to Herashchenko, there are no casualties.

Read more: Two more explosions were heard in Shevchenko district of Kyiv

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 