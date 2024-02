The Russian occupiers continue to use incendiary ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the officer of the armed forces, blogger Anatolii Shtefan wrote about this on his page in the social network and published a video.

"Ruscists continue to use the so-called 'chandeliers,'" he notes in a comment on the video.

