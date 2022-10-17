Metropolitan patrolmen shoot down kamikaze drone with assault rifles. VIDEO

Oleksiy Biloshitsky, the first deputy chief of the Patrol Police Department, published a video in which the capital’s police officers are trying to shoot down one of the kamikaze drones that fell on Kyiv today.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video shows a group of five policemen shooting upwards with assault rifles.

"Shahid suffered a negative impact. Thank you for your service! And only forward!", Biloshitsky wrote in the comment.

