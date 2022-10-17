Ukraine returned 108 women from captivity, including 37 evacuees from "Azovstal". VIDEO

Ukraine conducted another large-scale prisoner exchange and returned home 108 women, most of them military personnel.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Another large-scale exchange of prisoners was carried out today. It was particularly emotional and truly special - we freed 108 women from captivity. It was the first all-female exchange. The prisoners were mothers and daughters, who were very much awaited by their relatives. 37 evacuees from "Azovstal", 11 officers , 85 - privates and sergeants," Yermak noted.

According to him, among the freed women defenders are 35 from the Armed Forces, 32 from the Navy, 12 from the Military Police, 8 from the National University, including 2 from "Azov", 5 from the SSTS, 4 from the SBS, and 12 civilians.

