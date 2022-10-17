Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation confirmed that Su-34 crashed in Yeisk. VIDEO

Russia has officially confirmed that the Su-34 military plane crashed into a residential building in Yeisk, Krasnodar Territory.

As Censor.NET informs, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports this.

"Today, during takeoff for a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, an Su-34 plane crashed. The plane fell within the city of Yeisk. According to the report of the pilots who ejected, the cause of the disaster was the ignition of one of the engines during takeoff," it is said in an official notification.

