The crew of the Ukrainian "Osa" air defense system destroyed the Russian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video of a successful attack on social networks. The recording was made from the control point of the anti-aircraft missile complex.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 66,280 people, 2,554 tanks, 1,637 artillery systems, 5,235 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS