Destruction of rashists’ column by HIMARS system in Luhansk region. VIDEO

A video of AFU destroying a column of Russian occupants in Luhansk region using HIMARS system has appeared on Internet.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the "destroying" video is being distributed on social media.

It is noted that the destruction of the Russian convoy took place in the village of Stara Krasnyanka, Luhansk region, with the help of HIMARS and adjustments from the Lithuanian UAV "Magyla".

