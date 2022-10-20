Blowing up Kakhovka HPP will be disaster and will make it impossible to supply water to occupied Crimea for years, - Danilov. VIDEO

The Russian invaders can probably resort to blowing up the Kakhovka HPP, but this will primarily harm them because the water supply to the occupied Crimea will be stopped.

This was stated by Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, in an interview with Channel 24, Censor.NET informs.

"If they resort to such things, there can be no water supply there in the coming years," he emphasized.

"It's another matter that they can destroy the units that are there and produce electricity for our country. They can do that and we have information about these things," the NSDC secretary added.

According to him, according to Ukrainian calculations, if the occupiers go to blow up the Kakhovka HPP, there is a danger for some settlements. Yes, it will not just be the destruction of infrastructure facilities, but a catastrophe of an incredible scale with a huge number of human victims.

