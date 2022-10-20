In Saratov, Russian woman wails and curses Ukraine on bus after learning that her son died in war. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine
In Saratov, a Russian woman traveling on a bus began wailing and cursing Ukraine after she was informed of the death of her son in the war in Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, she shouted "For what? For what?", not understanding the obvious reason for her son's death. No one supported the woman on the bus. Only one of the passengers silently wiped her tears.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...