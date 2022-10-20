ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12075 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
36 908 228
Russian Army (5974) war (19689) Russia (9593) elimination (2450)

In Saratov, Russian woman wails and curses Ukraine on bus after learning that her son died in war. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

In Saratov, a Russian woman traveling on a bus began wailing and cursing Ukraine after she was informed of the death of her son in the war in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, she shouted "For what? For what?", not understanding the obvious reason for her son's death. No one supported the woman on the bus. Only one of the passengers silently wiped her tears.

Watch more: Fighters of "Kraken" special unit showed destroyed enemy equipment and liquidated occupiers. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 