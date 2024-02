Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers destroy occupants’ tank with American Tow ATGM. VIDEO

Footage of Ukrainian defenders destroying an enemy tank with American Tow ATGM was posted online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Twitter by AFU officer, blogger Anatolyi Stefan.

He noted: "American Tow ATGM minuses a Katsap tank".

American Tow ATGM minuses a Katsap tank https://t.co/GLExONwKU2 pic.twitter.com/aTNWRBLYao — Anatolyi Stefan (Stirlitz) (@Shtirlitz53) October 20, 2022

