Shot down occupants’ helicopter burns and crashes before reaching place of basing. VIDEO

The shot down occupants’ helicopter caught fire and crashed before reaching the place of basing.

According to Censor.NЕТ, video of the enemy aircraft crash was published in social networks.

The date and place of destruction of the Russian helicopter are unknown. The author of the publication notes that according to his information, it is a helicopter with "Wagner".

"It was flying. They say that it was a helicopter of the "Wagners", which tried to reach their own. But just failed," - he wrote in the comment.

